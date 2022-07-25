All the best trailers from SDCC 2022

Comic-Con is a hectic event, and that’s true even if you’re just trying to follow along from home. There are so many panels and announcements that it can be hard to see everything. That was definitely true of this year’s edition. Despite some noticeable absences — there was no real news on Severance season 2, sadly — it still included everything from a reveal for the Dungeons & Dragons movie to a deeper look at Amazon’s take on Lord of the Rings. We also got some Star Wars casting news, info on Marvel’s animated slate, the timeline for Phase 5 (and Phase 6!) of the MCU, confirmation of a new Daredevil series, and oh so many zombies.

But the most fun part is the trailers — and we’ve collected the best right here for you to catch up on.

Mr. Wick is back for a fourth go, and the first trailer for John Wick 4 (or possibly just John Wick — the title is unclear) shows that the professional hitman hasn’t lost a step. You’ll have to wait a while to see it, though, as it isn’t due out until March 2023. In other Keanu Reeves news, Netflix also confirmed that the production on the two-season-long anime BRZRKR, which will star Reeves, has started at famed anime studio Production I.G.

Quite possibly the silliest superhero blockbuster returns with Fury of the Gods, which has a wonderful new villain and is expected to hit theaters in time for Christmas.

Elsewhere in the DC universe, we also got another glimpse at Black Adam, which stars Dwayne Johnson as a being “with the almighty powers of the ancient gods” who has to choose whether to use them for good or evil. (It sure looks like he chooses evil.) It’s coming to theaters on October 21st.

Amazon can’t stop showing off its big-budget rendition of Middle-earth, and the SDCC trailer dives into both the beautiful vistas and dark battles in the latest Lord of the Rings adaptation. The series is set to debut on Prime Video in September.

Marvel kicked off its live-action presentation with a longer look at She-Hulk, its next major MCU series, which looks to bring a more lighthearted tone to the MCU when it hits Disney Plus on August 17th.

Perhaps the most touching trailer from all of this year’s Comic-Con was the first look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is coming to theaters in November. The first clip of the film features a debut look at Atlantis and a tease of the next Black Panther.

The D&D universe gets some star power in the first trailer for Honor Among Thieves. The clip has lots of D&D staples and, at the very least, it looks like everyone is having a lot of fun. It’ll be in theaters next March.

There was a lot of news about Star Trek at Comic-Con. In addition to a new nostalgia-filled trailer for season 3 of Picard, we also learned about a surprise crossover between Strange New Worlds and Lower Decks.

National Treasure: Edge of History

A teaser in the strongest sense of the word, our first look at the National Treasure spinoff on Disney Plus is mostly just a chance to see new star Lisette Olivera in costume. The series doesn’t have a premiere date, but it’s expected to be out “soon.”

Teen Wolf: The Movie

The Teen Wolf movie picks up where the 2011 series left off, and while it doesn’t have a release date yet, it’s expected to start streaming on Paramount Plus soon.

This one technically debuted just before Comic-Con, but it’s still worth watching again if only for another glimpse at those blonde wigs. The series is coming to HBO in August.

Netflix showed off our best look yet at The Sandman, the streaming service’s ambitious adaptation of the iconic graphic novel from Neil Gaiman. The series starts streaming on August 5th.

Groot may not have much to say, but he’ll still be starring in a series of five animated shorts, which will be coming to Disney Plus on August 10th — and the first trailer for the collection debuted at SDCC.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Marvel showed off the first proper look at the adorable Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, which is slated to come to both Disney Channel and Disney Plus sometime in 2023.

Tales of the Walking Dead and... The Walking Dead

Yet another Walking Dead show is shambling our way: the Tales of the Walking Dead follows six different characters through the land of the undead and premieres on AMC on August 14th. Not enough zombies? Well, we also have the final trailer for the main Walking Dead series, which comes back on October 2nd, and confirmation of another spinoff coming in 2023.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero

The latest Dragon Ball theatrical release is very soon, with a North American debut on August 19th — and the new trailer gives fans a sense of the action-packed spectacle they can expect.

Barbarian

Barbarian is a horror movie that looks like it will tap into the fears of everyone who has ever stayed in an Airbnb. It’ll be in theaters on September 9th.

Little Demon

There are a lot of adult comedy animated series out right now, and what makes Little Demon stand out is that it casts Danny DeVito as Satan, which feels like an inspired choice. It’ll be streaming on Hulu starting on August 25th.

The Dragon Prince

Netflix confirmed that a fourth season of The Dragon Prince was on the way earlier this year, and at Comic-Con, the company revealed a new clip that shows off more of the intriguing storyline. Season 4 of The Dragon Prince will start streaming in November.

Interview With the Vampire

AMC showed off its take on Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire, a new series that stars Jacob Anderson, Sam Reid, Bailey Bass, and Eric Bogosian. It premieres on October 2nd.

See

The third (and final) season of Apple TV Plus’ See is coming next month, and the Comic-Con trailer focuses on a new and devastating weapon that could completely shape its post-apocalyptic future. Season 3 starts streaming on August 26th.