Life is Strange developer unveils new mystery game, Tell Me Why

Dontnod Entertainment, the developer behind award-winning episodic series Life is Strange, is working on a new narrative-based, “true-to-life” game called Tell Me Why. The game focuses on a pair of twins, Tyler and Alyson, untangling the memories of their troubled childhood.

Tyler and Alyson’s relationship will act as the backbone of the game as they navigate life in small-town Alaska. It will also tell the story of Tyler’s life as a trans man. The developer worked closely with LGBTQ media advocacy group GLAAD to help craft the character.

In a prepared statement, game director Florent Guillaume said that players will “explore the identical twins’ different memories of key events and choose which memory to believe. Ultimately, the choices players make determine the strength of the twins’ bond — and the future course of their lives.” Players will split their time between both siblings.

Although Dontnod has previously released Life is Strange and Life is Strange 2 in episodes spaced out over several months, all three episodes of Tell Me Why will be available at once. “We listened closely to fans of narrative adventure games, and we heard loud and clear how painful unpredictable gaps between episodes can be,” said Peter Wyse, general manager of publishing at Xbox Game Studios. Tell Me Why will be available for Xbox One, PC, and Steam in summer 2020.