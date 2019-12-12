 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Game Awards 2019: all the announcements and trailers

A new Xbox and lots of new games

Contributors: Verge Staff

The Game Awards is a chance to celebrate the best games of the year, but it’s also full of news about games — and in this case, gaming consoles. Microsoft used the 2019 awards to announce its upcoming Xbox Series X, and Sony confirmed the first game for its upcoming PlayStation 5. You can find those stories, plus lots of trailers for unannounced and highly anticipated games, right here.

8 Total Updates Since
Dec 12, 2019, 9:14pm EST