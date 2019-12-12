The Game Awards 2019: all the announcements and trailers

The Game Awards is a chance to celebrate the best games of the year, but it’s also full of news about games — and in this case, gaming consoles. Microsoft used the 2019 awards to announce its upcoming Xbox Series X, and Sony confirmed the first game for its upcoming PlayStation 5. You can find those stories, plus lots of trailers for unannounced and highly anticipated games, right here.
December 12
Cyberpunk 2077’s soundtrack features Grimes, Run the Jewels, and more
Putting the ‘punk’ in Cyberpunk
-
December 12
Ruined King is the first indie League of Legends spinoff
For console and PC
-
December 12
Yes, you can use the new Xbox Series X horizontally
Don’t worry, you won’t have to buy a new TV stand
-
December 12
Final Fantasy VII Remake’s new trailer is all about Cloud
The wait is almost over
-
December 12
The Xbox Series X controller has a tweaked design and a Share button
It’ll work on the Xbox One, too
-
December 12
Godfall is the first game announced for the PlayStation 5
Coming holiday 2020 from Gearbox
-
December 12
Microsoft’s next Xbox is Xbox Series X, coming holiday 2020
Xbox now looks like a PC