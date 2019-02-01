Sundance 2019: reviews from the annual indie film festival

Here’s what’s going on in Park City, Utah this year, as the year’s kickoff film festival brings together virtual reality experiments, independent cinema from around the world, and first-look sneak peaks from Netflix, Amazon Studios, HBO, and other distribution services.
- StoryStream
4 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Jan 25, 2019, 3:16pm EST
Jan 25, 2019, 3:16pm EST
-
January 30
Netflix documentary The Great Hack turns the Cambridge Analytica scandal into high drama
A meandering look at a company that claimed to hack brains
-
January 29
I Am Mother is a slow, tense movie about how we love and fear AI
A cliched but effective thriller that draws from real-world robotics
-
January 26
Hail Satan? puts the fun in Satanic fundamentalism
Penny Lane’s documentary about The Satanic Temple’s grassroots activism is hilarious but thought-provoking
-
January 25
The Inventor examines the $9 billion Theranos scandal, and blames Silicon Valley
Alex Gibney’s latest documentary considers how a $9 billion company emerged, then dissolved, over a few short years