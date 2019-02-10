How to watch the 2019 Grammy Awards online

The 61st Grammy Awards ceremony airs tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on CBS, celebrating 2018’s best music, and the artists, producers, mixing engineers, and more responsible for making it. Of course, if you’re someone who enjoys watching the red carpet proceedings that usher the famous attendees into the venue, that will begin a bit earlier at 5PM ET / 2PM PT on Grammy.com. Alicia Keys, a 15-time Grammy award winner, will host this year’s awards show, taking over for James Corden, who hosted both the 2017 and 2018 Grammys.

As mentioned, CBS will be televising the Grammys, and no free live stream will be made available. That’s no issue for those who get the CBS channel over-the-air with an antenna, or those who subscribe to cable or satellite. For cord cutters, though, some extra steps are required.

One option is CBS All Access, the on-demand service that hosts much of CBS’s catalog, past and present — even a few exclusives, like Star Trek: Discovery, and the upcoming The Twilight Zone reboot with Jordan Peele. In terms of pricing, the plan with limited commercials will cost $5.99 per month, and the commercial-free tier is $9.99, though either tier offers a free one-week trial.

You have more options than just CBS All Access, if you’re interested in a more comprehensive over-the-top subscription service. While more expensive than the price of CBS All Access by itself, the good news is that all of them offer free trials. Availability may vary depending on your area (so check before you subscribe), but CBS is included in most markets, along with other channels, as part of the subscription services that follow:

Interested in the nominees?

There are 84 categories covered in the Grammy Awards ceremony, and you can see the full list of nominees right here. If you’re just curious who’s up to take home the biggest awards of the night, it’s between Cardi B, Brandi Carlile, Drake, H.E.R., Post Malone, Janelle Monáe, Kacey Musgraves, and Kendrick Lamar for the Album of the Year award. For Song of the Year, the contenders include “This is America,” by Childish Gambino, “Shallow,” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, “God’s Plan,” by Drake, and more.

I’m here for the performances

Ariana Grande has dropped out of the Grammy Awards, but there are plenty of other artists set to deliver performances. Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, and Travis Scott will be the headline performers at the ceremony, while artists like Dua Lipa, St. Vincent, and others will hit the stage throughout the night. To honor Aretha Franklin, the legendary singer who passed away in mid-2018, Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, and Andra Day will perform together.