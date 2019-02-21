All the news and trailers for Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot

CBS has been working to bring new content to its streaming service, CBS All Access, with shows like The Good Fight, Tell Me A Story, and Star Trek: Discovery. Its next big property is a reboot of the classic anthology series The Twilight Zone.

The show, set to begin streaming on April 1st, is hosted and produced by Get Out director Jordan Peele. The series is a reimagining of the classic series created by Rod Serling in 1959, which mixed science fiction, horror, and suspense in a series of standalone single-episode stories. The original show ran for five years and went on to become a major classic. Peele’s take is the latest of several reboots — one from 1985, and another from 2002.

CBS is taking advantage of a market where science fiction and horror anthology shows are more popular than ever. The new Twilight Zone joins Black Mirror, Amazon Studios’ Lore and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, HBO’s Room 104, and Hulu’s Dimension 404 in the selection of recent anthologies.