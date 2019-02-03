Super Bowl 2019: How to watch the big game online

Super Bowl LIII is happening on February 3rd, 2019, and if you want to watch, there’ll be plenty of ways to tune in — and you won’t have to pay as long as you’re using the right apps.

The rights to broadcast the Super Bowl change hands each year between NBC, FOX, and CBS. CBS will be airing this year’s game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, and that includes the commercials and halftime show featuring Travis Scott, headlined by Maroon 5.

When is the Super Bowl?

This year’s Super Bowl will start at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. If you’re tuning in from the UK, that’s 11:30PM. If it’s any later in your region, you can always catch up on the commercials, and mishaps (be it football or wardrobe related), in the morning.

How to watch for free

On your smart TV / Apple TV / Chromecast / Roku / Fire TV / Xbox One

There are a few ways to tune into the Super Bowl from your smart television, set-top box, or streaming stick — all of which are free. Most people should just download the CBS Sports app, where the Super Bowl will be streaming as it happens. It’s available on most devices, including Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Xbox One. If you want to watch from your PS4, sign up for a free trial of CBS All Access, then download the app on your console.

On your phone or tablet

You can watch the Super Bowl for free no matter where you are, on any LTE-connected phone or tablet, through the official NFL app (iOS or Android), the Yahoo Sports app (iOS or Android), or the CBS Sports app (iOS or Android). Believe it or not, watching the Super Bowl outside of a Wi-Fi hotspot used to be reserved exclusively for Verizon. However, the end of 2017 saw that exclusivity come to a close.

On your computer

If you’re just browsing on your computer and want to watch the Super Bowl in a tab, you can easily do so for free at CBSsports.com.

Watching over cable / satellite / antenna

If you’re signed up for paid television service, like cable or satellite, you’ll be all set. Just find your regional CBS affiliate channel. For antenna users, you’ll be able to tune in this way as well.

How to watch on streaming services

If you subscribe to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, chances are in your favor that you have access to CBS, and therefore, the Super Bowl, with no further action necessary on your end other than tuning in for kickoff.

These services have found their way to many different kinds of set-top box platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, and Fire TV, so it just comes down to performing a simple search for your service on the device of your choosing.

International options

If you’re tuning in for Super Bowl LIII, but live outside of the US, you can likely still tune into the game in some fashion. None of CBS’s apps will grant you access, though major broadcasters will be hosting the game around the world.

To see how you can be a part of the Super Bowl happenings, check out the NFL’s site and scroll to the bottom. There, you’ll be able to see where you can watch and / or listen to the broadcast. Just to name a few examples, if you’re in England, BBC and Sky Sports will show the Super Bowl. In Canada? DAZN, CTV, RDS, and TSN will have you covered.