I’ll be back: all the updates for Terminator: Dark Fate

The Terminator is back — again. This November, a new installment of the iconic time traveling robot uprising franchise, Terminator: Dark Fate, is hitting theaters. This one comes with a bit of a twist: it’s a direct sequel to the original two films, and will see stars Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger reprising their roles.

The film will hit theaters on November 1st, 2019. This time around, James Cameron, who helmed the first two films, will be producing, while Deadpool’s Tim Miller will direct. The film will be set 27 years after T2, and will see Hamilton return to play Sarah Connor as she helps keep one of Skynet’s new targets from harm, to prevent the rise of the genocidal robots.

Terminator: Dark Fate will essentially ignore the last handful of maligned sequels, like Terminator 3, Terminator: Salvation, and Terminator: Genisys, in an attempt to reboot the franchise once again. Those sequels had been planned as reboots for a revitalized franchise, but none really succeeded with the box office, critics, or fans.