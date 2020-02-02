Super Bowl 2020: How to watch the big game online

Super Bowl 2020 is happening on February 2nd.

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL championship, Demi Lovato will sing the anthem, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will co-host the halftime show, and companies will air their best ads of the year.

You can catch all the action for free — if you know where to look.

Where is the Super Bowl being played?

Super Bowl 2020 will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, the home turf of the Miami Dolphins.

What time will the Super Bowl start?

The broadcast will begin at 6:30PM ET / 3:30PM PT and kickoff will happen soon afterward. That’s 11:30PM in the UK and 10:30AM on February 3rd in Sydney.

If you just can’t wait until then, you can tune into the Fox NFL Kickoff show as early as 2PM ET.

What network is the Super Bowl on?

The “official” way to watch the Super Bowl changes each year. Last year, CBS scored the rights; this year, it’s Fox.

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl:

On your smart TV

If you have any sort of smart TV or streaming stick, the easiest way to watch the Super Bowl is to download the Fox Sports, Fox Now, or the NFL app. You can log in with your TV provider or create a free profile, but you’ll also be able to stream it without having to sign in. All three apps are available on most streaming platforms, including Xbox One, Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Samsung TVs, Roku, and Google Chromecast.

Note: Streaming is the only option that allows you to watch the game in 4K HDR. To do this, you’ll need a reasonably fast internet connection (Fox recommends 25Mbps or higher) and a device that can accommodate 4K resolution. Those include higher-end Roku devices (Roku Premiere / Premiere Plus, Roku Ultra, Roku Streaming Stick Plus, and 4K Roku TVs), Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Cube, and Amazon Fire TVs with 4K resolution. You can also use an Apple TV 4K, but that will only display a standard 4K stream — no HDR.

You can also watch the Super Bowl through any streaming service that has Fox bundled in — and if you’re a first-time user, you can take advantage of the free trials. These services include:

It’s important to note that not every region has access to Fox through these services, so you’ll want to check what’s available before you sign up.

On your phone or tablet

If you want to watch the game on the go, you can stream it for free using:

The Fox Sports app for iOS and Android

The Fox Now app for iOS and Android

The Fox Deportes app for iOS and Android (Spanish broadcast)

The Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android

The NFL app for iOS and Android

The app of a streaming service that includes Fox (listed above)

Foxsports.com in a web browser

Note that per Fox, you need to be using an iPhone or iPad that’s running iOS 11 or above, or an Android phone or tablet running Android 5.1 or above.

On your computer

You can stream Super Bowl 2020 for free at Foxsports.com or you can stream to your desktop through the services listed above, depending on your region.

Over cable / satellite / antenna

If you use an old-school television service, you don’t need to bother with any of this — just find your local Fox channel.

International options

International NFL fans, fear not: you can also watch the Super Bowl.

The easiest way to tune into the US broadcast from any country is to use a VPN that routes you to a US server. From there, you should be able to access the online streams mentioned above.

We recommend ExpressVPN, which makes it easy to switch locations and serves 94 countries — including China (for now). You can get it for $12.95 per month or $99.95 per year. NordVPN is a more affordable option, marked at $107.55 for three years or $11.95 per month.

Many countries have regional broadcasts as well. You can see a full list on the NFL website — scroll all the way to the bottom and click “Show All Countries.” Some options include:

UK: You can catch the Super Bowl on BBC, where it will air without commercials. UK viewers can also tune into the BBC stream on BBC iPlayer; non-UK viewers can watch it at TVPlayer.com. Sky Sports will also air the match — you can watch on Skysports.com or the Sky Go app (if you’re a Sky TV customer).

You can catch the Super Bowl on BBC, where it will air without commercials. UK viewers can also tune into the BBC stream on BBC iPlayer; non-UK viewers can watch it at TVPlayer.com. Sky Sports will also air the match — you can watch on Skysports.com or the Sky Go app (if you’re a Sky TV customer). Canada: CTV / TSN will broadcast Super Bowl 2020. You can catch it on TV or in the CTV Go app available on Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV. It will also air on DAZN, and French speakers can catch it on RDS.

CTV / TSN will broadcast Super Bowl 2020. You can catch it on TV or in the CTV Go app available on Android TV, Apple TV, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs, and Amazon Fire TV. It will also air on DAZN, and French speakers can catch it on RDS. Australia: Australian Super Bowl broadcasts will air on ESPN and Channel Seven.