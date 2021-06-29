HBO Max launches outside the US in 39 new territories

HBO Max is launching in 39 territories in Latin America and the Caribbean today, expanding the service outside the US and US territories for the first time.

A key difference for the launch in Latin America is that there won’t be an ad-supported plan as there is in US, a spokesperson told The Verge. Instead, subscribers in Latin America will have the option to subscribe to a mobile-only plan that supports SD streaming and up to five title downloads, or they can choose a standard plan that supports five personalized profiles, up to three simultaneous users, up to 30 title downloads, and high-definition streams in HD and 4K where available. Pricing will vary based on the region.

“With today’s launch, we are introducing our global platform and providing a brand new user experience to millions of fans across Latin America and the Caribbean,” Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International, said in a statement.

The service will launch with both mobile-only and standard plans

As part of the rollout, the company said it will produce 100 local originals in Latin America over the next two years. Additionally, UEFA Champions League events will become available to subscribers in Mexico and Brazil later this year, the company said. A spokesperson for HBO Max told The Verge that local originals are only being produced in Latin America right now. There will be no Caribbean originals.

To sweeten the deal, the company is offering the service to new subscribers in Latin America at a 50 percent discounted rate for as long as they maintain their subscription if they sign up before July 31st.

The launch also makes HBO Max available to US subscribers traveling in these newly supported regions, so long as they are on the service’s ad-free tier, the company said in a press release. Likewise, Latin America-based subscribers will be able to stream HBO Max when traveling in the US. As part of its global expansion, HBO Max is expected to launch in Europe later this year.