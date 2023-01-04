Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit streaming in February

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be making its way onto Disney Plus on February 1st, according to an announcement trailer from Disney. While the movie is currently still available in some theaters, its streaming debut will give people an opportunity to see it from the comfort of their own homes (or rewatch it as many times as they want).

It’s often felt like Disney’s strategy for its streaming service has been to release a steady drip of high-profile content, keeping people subscribed month to month because they want to see the next big thing. That seems to be the case here — Wakanda Forever is coming out exactly a month before season three of The Mandalorian premieres. The company also has a second season of its What If...? Marvel multiverse project coming in “early 2023.”

Personally, I’d recommend giving the movie a shot come February if you have Disney Plus. While its theater run reportedly didn’t rake in nearly as much as its predecessor, 2018’s Black Panther, I enjoyed it significantly more than the original. For an actual professional opinion, check out my colleague Charles Pulliam-Moore’s full review.