The best entertainment of 2024

Our guide to the most interesting games, movies, and TV shows of the year.

Finding something to watch or play can sometimes feel like work — there’s just so much out there vying for your free time. That’s true whether you’re heading to a theater, browsing the many streaming platforms, or looking for a new video game. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with choice.

So, as we’ve done in years past, we’re collecting all of our favorite releases from 2024 in one place. The goal is to make your decision-making a little easier. That could mean highlighting anything from an anticipated movie that actually lives up to the hype to a surprise indie game that takes the world by storm.

And we’ll be updating this page all year long as we continue to check out the latest in film, television, and gaming — so stay tuned.

A still photo of Rebecca Ferguson in Dune: Part Two.
Dune: Part Two.
Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Dune: Part Two is a pointed examination of the books’ most subversive ideas

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a modern open-world RPG with the soul of 1997

Andrew Webster

Halo season 2 feels less like a video game — in a good way

Ash Parrish

Two words: poker roguelike

Kevin Nguyen

Amazon’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith series is a clever interpolation of the classic spy fantasy

Charles Pulliam-Moore

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is part metroidvania, part soulslike, and all fun

Ash Parrish

Netflix’s The Kitchen is a stunning parable about the future of housing inequality

Charles Pulliam-Moore

There are two great reasons to upgrade to The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Andrew Webster

