Finding something to watch or play can sometimes feel like work — there’s just so much out there vying for your free time. That’s true whether you’re heading to a theater, browsing the many streaming platforms, or looking for a new video game. It’s easy to get overwhelmed with choice.
The best entertainment of 2024
Our guide to the most interesting games, movies, and TV shows of the year.
So, as we’ve done in years past, we’re collecting all of our favorite releases from 2024 in one place. The goal is to make your decision-making a little easier. That could mean highlighting anything from an anticipated movie that actually lives up to the hype to a surprise indie game that takes the world by storm.
And we’ll be updating this page all year long as we continue to check out the latest in film, television, and gaming — so stay tuned.