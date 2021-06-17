Microsoft Flight Simulator adds beautiful Nordic views in its latest update

Just in time for the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator on Xbox Series consoles next month, developer Asobo Studios has added some extra details that players will appreciate. World Update V is focused on the Nordic region (specifically Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden), bringing stunning vistas to an already visually impressive title.

A brief trailer shows the payoff for some extra attention on landscapes (so many fjords) and urban areas with detailed architecture for you to fly around showing off everything from ancient castles to modern stadiums, towers and bridges. According to the team, the new areas include “100 airports and 77 carefully selected points of interest.” You can see Lego House and Frederiksborg Castle in the trailer, along with the Arctic Cathedral and Sarek National Park.

The Xbox launch is timed for July 27th, arriving after several updates to optimize the game and even reduce its staggering initial installation size. If you have a capable PC you can install this latest update for free — it’s also localized in Swedish, Norwegian and Finnish if you’d like the full Nordic experience — while Xbox One owners wait for cloud streaming to bring high-end titles their way later this year.