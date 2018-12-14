B&H Photo is selling the Home Hub and two Home Mini speakers for just $129

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

B&H Photo is picking up where Google left off, continuing its aggressive deal that might be all many people need to outfit their house or apartment with Google Assistant this holiday season. When you buy a Home Hub smart display, two Home Mini smart speakers will be included for free, at a total price of $129. The Hub ordinarily retails for $149, with the speakers going for $49 each. This deal will end once Wednesday, December 19th expires.

Obviously both products have been discounted at times during the holiday season — including right now at various retailers. But this bundle from the Google Store B&H Photo seems pretty tough to beat.

You’ll gain three Google Assistant devices, all of which can respond to your voice commands or questions, play music, and control your smart home accessories. The Home Hub adds a screen to the mix, so you’ll want that in a central spot like the living room or kitchen. But the Home Minis can go anywhere else you’d like.

Just head to this B&H Photo link, choose the color you prefer for the Home Hub and each speaker, and then you’ll see the discount upon checkout.

Updated 2:15PM ET, December 19th: Google’s promo has come to an end, though B&H Photo is picking it back up and running with it for one day only.