1More’s Quad Driver wired headphones are 50 percent off until December 20th

1More is making it a bit cheaper to buy your loved ones a solid set of in-ear headphones. Currently $149.99, its Quad Driver wired headphones are discounted when you use the offer code VERGE50 at checkout. As their name suggests, these boast four drivers per bud, and until the promo code expires on December 20th, they’ll cost $99 — or as much as 1More’s excellent Triple Driver headphones.

1More hosted a site-wide discount in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but in the absence of that, this is likely to be among the best deals you’ll find on a decent set of in-ear headphones before 2018 is over.