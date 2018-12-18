 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The UE Boom 2 is an excellent portable speaker that you can still get in time for Christmas

New, 3 comments

It’s an older speaker, but it’s still a solid investment

By Cameron Faulkner
Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.

The UE Boom 2 is no stranger to discounts. We’ve seen it go as low as $59.99, though today’s deal at Amazon is nearly as good for a Bluetooth speaker that’s still easy to recommend, despite that it’s an older model. Normally $199 (though these speakers are rarely listed at full cost) the limited edition color scheme that mixes black and charcoal tones is $63.99, and if you purchase it today, Amazon says that it will arrive before Christmas.

If you’re chasing after a good Bluetooth speaker recommendation, UE is likely to pop up in conversation. If you already own a UE Boom 2, these also make excellent gifts for those who want to liven up a party with great sound. The speakers are water resistant with a good battery life, too, making it great for the outdoors. If you’re buying an extra one for yourself, UE’s app lets you link up with the one that’s already in your home.

Usually, it’s the more common, yet sort of garish red-and-blue model that’s discounted, so if you prefer a more muted palette to go with all your other gadgets, this is a nice deal.

UE Boom 2 is over $100 off

Usually advertised at $199, this deal discounts the limited edition (black / charcoal) model down to $63.99.

link copy 2 Created with Sketch.
Amazon / $63.99 Buy

In this Storystream

The best deals for your last minute holiday gift shopping

View all 16 stories

More From The Verge

This Article has a component height of 4. The sidebar size is short.

Loading comments...