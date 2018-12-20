Nintendo Switch includes free gift card, and Xbox One consoles are $100 off before the holidays

If you’re looking to add a game console to your entertainment center over the holidays (or in the case of the Switch, carry it around everywhere you go), Nintendo and Microsoft are making that a bit cheaper — or at least adding more value to your purchase. As usual, Sony isn’t partaking in any pre-holiday deals, though you can pre-order a new PS4 Pro bundle set to release on January 29th, 2019 that has a special Kingdom Hearts III-inspired design, and includes Kingdom Hearts III for free. A free game is a deal, even if it won’t come until 2019.

Nintendo Switch

Starting with Nintendo, finding a Switch is far easier in 2018 than it was last year. Several retailers, including Target, Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop, are offering a $25 gift cards with purchase. $25 isn’t enough to pay for any of the Switch’s best titles, though it can knock nearly half the cost off, say, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, or Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. In the absence of a price drop for the Switch (it’s still a very strong seller,) getting a freebie like this tossed in is about as good as it gets for now.

Microsoft Xbox One S / X

Microsoft’s Xbox One has seen several discounts this year, the best of which ($150 off any model) coincided with the release of Red Dead Redemption 2. Though until 12/25, you can get any Xbox One S or Xbox One X console for $100 off at a range of retailers. If you’re after the Xbox One S, this is a much better deal in that it’s valid for any bundle — not just the Minecraft edition.

There’s almost a staggering amount of Xbox One bundles to choose from, but we’ve listed a few that offer the best value and come with a free game, a trial to Xbox Live, or Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s all-you-can-play, flat fee subscription service.