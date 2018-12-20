Steam’s winter sale kicks off with deals on Just Cause 4, Yakuza 0, and more

The annual winter sale has begun today on Steam, and as usual, you’ll be able to find most of this year’s most popular PC games for less than their usual cost. This sale will be going until January 3rd, 2019.

Valve has the tendency to change deals as its sales go on, and we hope that holds true this year because the offering so far isn’t that great, nor is it varied. Here are the best PC game deals as of the time of writing:

Instead of stopping at simply cutting prices on games, each of Steam’s seasonal sales arrives with some other motivation to participate, usually in the form of free digital unlocks that add to your fun, albeit pointless, collection of Steam badges. This year’s winter sale asks users to click on an image of a door each day to unlock three digital items, which consist of in-game items, Steam profile backgrounds, emoticons, and “consumable knick-knacks” to boost the level of your participation badge.

Given the changing landscape of the PC game client market since the launch of the Epic Games Store and Discord’s own store, it’s a bit disappointing that, at least so far, Steam’s latest sale doesn’t have a whole lot going for it.