Here are the best last-minute gifts you can buy

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping, you’ve either been slightly preoccupied with other things, or you’re a shopping pro who knows that some of the best deals come right before the storm. We’re not here to make assumptions, but no matter which position you’re in, we’ve pulled together a few resources for inspiration.

Happy holidays to you and yours. We’ll see you in 2019.

The Verge staff hand-picked their favorite gadgets of the year. These may not be the absolute best out there, but we liked them enough to give them a shoutout, and they might be a good gift for you or a loved one, too. Watch the video above, then check out links to the products.

If you don’t have time to shop for physical gifts, a digital gift can be just as thoughtful. We’ve pulled together all sorts of ideas, ranging from PlayStation, Lyft, and Amazon gift cards, to subscriptions to popular television and music streaming services. There’s a lot here, and you can get a majority of your shopping done without leaving your chair.

Apple HomePod is the best smart speaker for those who are all-in on Apple’s services. It pumps out clear, detailed sound, is compatible with AirPlay 2, and is $100 off for a limited time at a variety of online retailers.

Looking to get a game console? The Nintendo Switch and Xbox One both have some special offers going for them. Thankfully, the fear of stock running out on Switches has essentially disappeared, and now we’re seeing some good deals on them, too. If you’re after an Xbox One, you’re looking at savings and a free game, to boot.

Amazon is usually hosting some sort of discount across its hardware catalog, so it’s no surprise that there’s one happening right now. You can find Echo, Fire TV devices, and Fire tablets for prices that are well lower than their usual amounts.

If you’re after a Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL, but don’t want to pay full price, Google is knocking down the cost a bit until the end of Saturday, December 22nd. You’ll get $150 off of the Pixel 3 (normally $799) or $100 off of the Pixel 3 XL (usually $899).

Black Friday and Cyber Monday provided ample opportunity to buy a huge 4K HDR television, but if you missed out, Best Buy is discounting “the best 4K TV under $1,000,” according to Chris Welch of The Verge. TCL’s 6-Series Roku TVs offer surprisingly good performance and build quality for the price.