Jabra’s excellent truly wireless headphones are $50 off at Best Buy and eBay

Next to the Apple AirPods, the Jabra Elite 65t are the best truly wireless headphones that you can buy. Jabra also makes a more expensive, slightly better version (depending on your use cases) called the Elite Active 65t, and you can get the titanium black color variant for $50 off of their usual price over at Best Buy, or the retailer’s eBay seller page.

For most, the differences between the Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t are too subtle to consider given the extra cost. Though, since there are actually some savings to be had today, it’s worth diving in. The Elite Active 65t normally run for $189, $20 more than the regular Elite 65t. As far as exactly what those few extra dollars get you, Jabra points to fast charging (up to 1.5 hours of use with a 15-minute charge), better protection against water and dust (IP56 versus the Elite 65t’s IP55 rating), and a built-in accelerometer to track your steps within the Jabra Sound app, which can connect with Google Fit and Apple Health.