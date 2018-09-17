Xbox One controllers for console and PC are $20 off again

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Outside of the holidays, discounts on Microsoft’s Xbox One wireless controller for console and Windows 10 are rare, but it’s available again at Walmart and Amazon for $39.99, which is $20 off of its original price.

Enhanced over the version that first launched with the Xbox One, this revised controller features a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening and chatting, as well as Bluetooth functionality for operability with Windows 10 computers. I’ve also had luck using this controller with Valve’s now-defunct Steam Link. If your PC doesn’t have Bluetooth or if you just want a wired connection, you’ll have to pay a little more for the model that includes a Micro USB cable for immediate plug-and-play recognition.

Updated 10:22AM ET, January 8th: This deal is back from the dead, and is available at both Walmart and Amazon at the time of writing.