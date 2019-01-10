AOC’s $189 gaming monitor is a cheap way to get G-Sync adaptive sync

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

AOC’s G2590FX gaming monitor is $30 off of its original price at Newegg, dropping it down to $189. While it’s certainly not a huge discount, it makes this FreeSync-ready monitor well worth considering. Later in 2019, it’ll receive a firmware update that enables Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive sync technology for GeForce GTX and RTX GPUs.

This 24.5-inch monitor has a 1080p resolution with a 1ms response time and 144Hz refresh rate, which are all necessary components for a decent gaming monitor. Its bold red chin bezel might not be a great fit for everyone, but AOC’s monitor mostly makes up for it by eliminating the rest of the bezel that’s wrapped around the display. This monitor also boasts a TN panel, an option that, while not as good as IPS, helps keep the price low without sacrificing too much in the way of color production and viewing angles. It’s a big deal for enthusiasts, but it shouldn’t make or break you if you’re considering monitors around the $200 price point.

Amazon is also offering AOC’s monitor at a discount, albeit for $10 more.