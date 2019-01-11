Status Audio’s new BT Ones come with a free set of in-ear headphones

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Status Audio, which is known for its excellent and affordable CB-1 headphones, will release the BT One Bluetooth on-ear headphones on February 15th, and you’ll get a few perks if you place a preorder now. First off, the wireless headphones will cost $99, which is $20 less than they’ll cost after release. You’ll also get a free set of IEM-2X Dual Driver Micro in-ear headphones, which are normally $49 on their own.

The BT Ones aim to deliver much of what value and performance-minded listeners are after: an understated design that’s light on branding, a hard case to stow them in, USB-C charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening, and Bluetooth 5.0 to keep the connection strong, among other features.

Based on how much we liked the over-ear Status Audio CB-1s (which you can get for 30 percent off with offer code VERGE30), chances are good that the BT Ones will be something special, too — especially for the price. And if you’re looking to invest early, you’ll save a bit of money and get a backup set in the form of the IEM-2X earbuds.