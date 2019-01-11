Status Audio’s new BT Ones come with a free set of in-ear headphones

Status Audio, which is known for its excellent and affordable CB-1 headphones, will release the BT One Bluetooth on-ear headphones on February 15th, and you’ll get a few perks if you place a preorder now. First off, the wireless headphones will cost $99, which is $20 less than they’ll cost after release. You’ll also get a free set of IEM-2X Dual Driver Micro in-ear headphones, which are normally $49 on their own.
The BT Ones aim to deliver much of what value and performance-minded listeners are after: an understated design that’s light on branding, a hard case to stow them in, USB-C charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired listening, and Bluetooth 5.0 to keep the connection strong, among other features.
Based on how much we liked the over-ear Status Audio CB-1s (which you can get for 30 percent off with offer code VERGE30), chances are good that the BT Ones will be something special, too — especially for the price. And if you’re looking to invest early, you’ll save a bit of money and get a backup set in the form of the IEM-2X earbuds.
Status Audio BT One are $20 off
Launching on February 15th, the BT One headphones are $20 off when preordered, and they come with a free set of in-ear headphones (a $49 value).
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...