Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro is $100 off at Best Buy

The Wi-Fi versions of Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro are each $100 off at Best Buy. Whether you’ve got your eye on the 11 or 12.9-inch model, this is the biggest price drop that we’ve seen on the latest round of iPad Pro tablets. Both sizes feature a revised design over last year’s model that pushes the bezels to the edge, squeezing out Touch ID in favor of Face ID. You’ll also find a USB-C port on this model — the only mobile Apple product to adopt the standard.

If you opt for the 11-inch model with 64GB of storage, you’ll only pay $699 instead of its usual $799 price. Every model is $100 off until you get up in the storage capacity options. Both sizes of the 512GB and 1TB iPad Pros are $150 off.

You’d be right to pause before taking the plunge on the more expensive 12.9-inch iPad Pro, since there have been numerous reports of this tablet being slightly bent out of the box (including personal experience from The Verge’s own Chris Welch). Apple is adamant that the iPad Pro “meets or exceeds” its manufacturing standards, and that these visible defects won’t cause any change in performance, but you might want to sign up for AppleCare to protect your investment down the road.