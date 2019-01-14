TCL’s 65-inch 6-Series 4K TV is cheaper than ever at Amazon, Walmart, and Target

TCL’s 6-Series 4K HDR televisions are the best that you can get for under $1,000, and you have the rare opportunity to pick up the 65-inch version for $849.99 — it usually hovers just north of $1,000 — at Amazon, Walmart, and Target. If that’s a bit too big for your home or your price range, the 55-inch version is discounted to $629.99 from its usual $799.99.
TCL’s 6-Series is a good choice if you’re looking to make some budget-friendly home entertainment revisions before the 2019 Super Bowl or for any other reason. It’s not on the list of TVs to receive AirPlay 2 — blame Roku, not TCL — but nevertheless, this TV is slim, supports Dolby Vision and HDR 10, and the LED performance is arguably the best you can get for the price.
- TCL’s 65-inch 6-Series (65R617) Roku TV is $849.99 (usually around $1,000) at Amazon, Walmart, and Target
- TCL’s 55-inch 6-Series (55R617) Roku TV is $629.99 (usually around $799.99) at Amazon, Walmart
Best Buy currently offers the 65-inch model for $799. The TV appears to be mostly the same, though it gets away with a lower price by packing in a cheaper IR remote that requires line of sight with the TV for every single button press. It seems minor, but if you want to put a soundbar in front of the TV’s base, you’ll need to rethink your setup as it will obstruct the IR sensor.
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...