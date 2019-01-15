LG’s OLED TVs are discounted in time for Super Bowl LIII

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

LG’s 4K OLED televisions boast excellent picture quality and far richer contrast than LED is capable of, and in time for Super Bowl LIII, you can find the 55- and 65-inch B8 slightly discounted at several retailers.

At Amazon, B&H Photo, and Best Buy, the 55-inch B8 is sitting right around the $1,500 mark (it has been hovering around $1,600 for the past few weeks.) If you want the 65-inch model, you’ll pay $2,300 instead of the usual $2,600 price point we’ve seen it at previously.

LG B8 55-inch 4K OLED television is $1,500 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (usually around $1,600, but went as low as $1,299 in early November 2018 at B&H)

LG B8 65-inch 4K OLED television is $2,300 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (usually around $2,600, but $2,099 is its lowest price)

Of the retailers that are offering deals on LG OLEDs, B&H Photo offers the best value. If you purchase the smaller 55-inch version of the B8, it will throw in a $145 gift card for free. The 65-inch model comes with a free $225 gift card. This doesn’t make the price any lower, but it sweetens these deals — not to mention that buying through B&H Photo is a tax-free affair in several states within the continental United States.