SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is $84 today at Amazon

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is $83.98 on Amazon today, which is just a few dollars over its lowest price ($80) that popped up around Black Friday a few months ago. If you are thinking about buying some extra storage for your smartphone, or Nintendo Switch, this is a good opportunity to buy a high-capacity card that will take you a long while to fill up.

Storage is one of the many tech products that you should avoid buying at full price. Seeing as how this 400GB microSD card started at $249 when it debuted, buying now is wise. We expect to see it fall even more, especially as models with even larger capacities hit the market. Lexar, for example, will soon launch a 1TB SD card for $399, though it’s currently far cheaper to buy two 512GB cards.