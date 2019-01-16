SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is $84 today at Amazon

SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is $83.98 on Amazon today, which is just a few dollars over its lowest price ($80) that popped up around Black Friday a few months ago. If you are thinking about buying some extra storage for your smartphone, or Nintendo Switch, this is a good opportunity to buy a high-capacity card that will take you a long while to fill up.
Storage is one of the many tech products that you should avoid buying at full price. Seeing as how this 400GB microSD card started at $249 when it debuted, buying now is wise. We expect to see it fall even more, especially as models with even larger capacities hit the market. Lexar, for example, will soon launch a 1TB SD card for $399, though it’s currently far cheaper to buy two 512GB cards.
400GB of microSD storage is $84
Usually around $100, SanDisk’s high-capacity microSD card is a convenient (and now, more affordable) way to add a bunch of storage to your device.
Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy.
Loading comments...