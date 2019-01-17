Bose QC 35 II noise-canceling headphones are over $80 off at Rakuten

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Bose’s QuietComfort 35 Series II are just over $80 off of their usual $349 price today for anyone who makes a free Rakuten account. Even without the discount applied, the online storefront already offers them for $45 less than most retailers, but you can save even more at checkout until January 22nd by entering the code PRO40 to pay $264 for these over-ear headphones.

We’ve seen discounts like this from Rakuten before, so more are likely to come if you miss out on this one. But anyone who’s after headphones that deliver solid noise-canceling when you want to concentrate, and support for Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, will find a lot to like here.

Only outclassed by the $349 Sony 1000XM3, a better all-around choice if you’re looking for more comfort, better sound quality, and more effective noise-canceling effects (though, they aren’t without their issues). Still, Bose’s headphones are a great value at such a steep discount.