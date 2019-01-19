Discounted 128GB iPads, and hundreds off of LG OLED 4K TVs are this week’s best deals

2019 has delivered some pretty decent deals already, and this weekend’s roundup showcases the wide range of tech that’s available for less. Super Bowl LIII and the Academy Awards ceremony loom, which means that some great deals on home entertainment gear like TVs and soundbars will be coming soon. But until then, let’s take a look at this week’s best deals.

Newegg is offering $40 off of the PS4 Pro with the offer code EMCTUUD67 used at checkout. Any discount on Sony’s 4K-ready console is rare, and given that 2019 will be another big year for the console (The Last of Us Part II, Death Stranding, Judge Eyes, and Ghost of Tsushima are expected to launch this year), it’s worth picking it up if you don’t have one yet.

LG’s B8 series OLED 4K televisions are deeply discounted this week. Even at a discount, the prices may still shock you, but these are worth considering if you’re someone who really values time in front of the TV, whether you’re watching movies, sports, or playing video games. Its OLED panel delivers unparalleled contrast, which you can sort of make out in the photo above.

LG B8 55-inch 4K OLED television is $1,500 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (usually around $1,600, comes with $145 gift card at B&H)

LG B8 65-inch 4K OLED television is $2,300 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (usually around $2,600, comes with $225 gift card at B&H)

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in a microSD card with a lot of space for Nintendo Switch games, music, videos, and more, SanDisk’s 400GB microSD card is $83.97 at Amazon. Usually over $100, it has dropped below this price only once before.

The Razer Phone 2 is one of the best Android phones available if you’re a multimedia and gaming fiend. Its display offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which is a rarity amongst other smartphones, and you can get it on a discount through February 7th. If you purchase the Razer Phone 2, you’ll receive a $250 prepaid Mastercard (after a $30 activation fee, and 45 days of subsequent service) if you sign up for service on Verizon.

Razer Phone 2 is $699.99 (usually $799.99) at Amazon, Best Buy, Microsoft Store

The 9.7-inch iPad (latest model, Wi-Fi) with 128GB of storage is the best tablet that you can buy under $500. At B&H Photo, it’s now just for $349 (usually $429, $20 more than its lowest price from Black Friday).

The Echo Input can bring your non-smart speaker into the modern era of tech via its 3.5mm cable. Somewhat similar in its mission to the Chromecast Audio, which was recently discontinued and is now hard to find, Amazon’s take adds a microphone that can receive voice commands and queries via Alexa. This gadget is usually $34.99, but you can find it now for $19.99.