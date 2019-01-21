Amazon’s waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for $90 today, its lowest price yet

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Amazon’s 2018 update to the Paperwhite turned it into the best Kindle for most people, and today only, the company is offering $40 off the new, waterproof model, marking the lowest price we’ve seen on it yet.

There have been other sales on the new Paperwhite before, but today’s deal — which starts at $89.99 for the cheapest, 8GB model with Wi-Fi and Amazon’s advertisements — is the cheapest yet. All the models of the new Paperwhite are on sale, although options like the upgraded 32GB storage, cellular connectivity, and removing Amazon’s “Special Offers” ads will obviously bump that price up.

But no matter which model you’re interested, it’s hard to turn down a straight $40 off the usual price tag, especially if you’ve been looking to use your Kindle in a bath or by the beach. The discounted price is only available for today, so you’ll want to snag one while the discount is still good.