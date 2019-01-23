Upgrade your home theater setup with these deals for the 2019 Super Bowl

Black Friday is the annual opportunity to pick up nearly everything on your wishlist at a deep discount. But if you’re looking for a TV and home audio equipment upgrade, the best deals of the year can be had just before the Super Bowl every February.

The biggest retailers are slashing prices on TVs from brands like LG, TCL, Samsung, and more, and you’ll also be able to save on audio equipment from Vizio, Sonos, Samsung, and others. At least speaking to the TVs that are seeing the steepest discounts, note that newer and better models might be on the horizon. The Super Bowl rush presents a convenient way for retailers to offload stock to make room for the 2019 models, so if a deal seems too good to be true, there’s no need to be alarmed — it might just soon be replaced.

We’ve combed through a lot of deals and made rotating picks covering all budget ranges, ordered from cheapest to most expensive, to improve your home entertainment center in time for the opening kickoff (or for the hopeful return of Left Shark during the halftime show) on February 3rd, 2019.

TVs

Sound systems