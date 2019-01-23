Upgrade your home theater setup with these deals for the 2019 Super Bowl

Black Friday is the annual opportunity to pick up nearly everything on your wishlist at a deep discount. But if you’re looking for a TV and home audio equipment upgrade, the best deals of the year can be had just before the Super Bowl every February.
The biggest retailers are slashing prices on TVs from brands like LG, TCL, Samsung, and more, and you’ll also be able to save on audio equipment from Vizio, Sonos, Samsung, and others. At least speaking to the TVs that are seeing the steepest discounts, note that newer and better models might be on the horizon. The Super Bowl rush presents a convenient way for retailers to offload stock to make room for the 2019 models, so if a deal seems too good to be true, there’s no need to be alarmed — it might just soon be replaced.
We’ve combed through a lot of deals and made rotating picks covering all budget ranges, ordered from cheapest to most expensive, to improve your home entertainment center in time for the opening kickoff (or for the hopeful return of Left Shark during the halftime show) on February 3rd, 2019.
TVs
- Insignia 43-inch 4K LED Fire TV Edition is $249.99 at Best Buy and Amazon (usually around $300, matches the lowest price)
- TCL 55-inch 4K LED Roku TV (6-series) is $498 at Google Express (usually $629)
- TCL 65-inch 4K LED Roku TV (4-series) is $499.99 at Best Buy (usually $599.99)
- LG 65-inch 4K LED TV (UK6090PUA) is $599.99 at Best Buy (usually $799.99)
- Vizio 65-inch 4K LED TV (D65x-G1) is $599 at Walmart (usually $699)
- Samsung 55-inch 4K QLED TV (Q6FN) is $999 at Amazon and Samsung (usually around $1,100)
- Samsung 55-inch curved 4K QLED TV (Q7CN) is $1,399 at Amazon and Samsung (has recently hovered around $1,600)
- LG B8 55-inch 4K OLED television is $1,500 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (usually around $1,600, includes free $145 gift card and JBL wireless headphones at B&H)
- LG B8 65-inch 4K OLED television is $2,300 at Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo (usually around $2,600, includes free $225 gift card and JBL wireless headphones at B&H)
- If you’ve got a lot of cash to spend, B&H Photo is offering a bundle containing the massive LG C8 77-inch 4K OLED television for $6,996 that also comes with a $500 gift card, the LG 43-inch 4K TV (UK6300), and finally, LG’s SJ4Y-S 300W 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer.
Sound systems
- LG 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless soundbar (SK4D) is $129.99 at Best Buy (usually $279.99)
- Vizio 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer and rear speakers (SB3251n-E0) is $148 at Walmart (usually $168)
- Vizio 5.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer, rear speakers, and SmartCast (SB3651-E6) is $198 (usually $228)
- Sonos Beam soundbar is $349 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $399, though it has been this price before)
- Sonos Playbar is $599 at Amazon and Best Buy (usually $699, a more powerful option than the Beam that can also be wall-mounted)
- If you go the Sonos route, you can get the Sonos Sub wireless subwoofer for $599 at Amazon (usually $699, the cost is rather static)
