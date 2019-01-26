$15 off Resident Evil 2 on PC, Super Bowl TV deals, and more are this week’s best deals

The Super Bowl is coming up in just over a week’s time, kicking off at 6:30PM ET on Sunday, February 3rd. Now is perhaps the best time of the year to save on new TV or soundbar purchase, and we’ve been rounding up all of the deals worth checking out. Regardless of your interest in American football, the annual sporting event makes tech cheaper for everyone.

TVs and soundbars are some of this week’s best deals, but there’s also a whole lot of other stuff that’s on sale, covering a broad range of categories from charging accessories, video games, smart displays, and more.

Video games

The remake of 1998’s Resident Evil 2 has landed, and thankfully, Capcom’s stunning remaster delivers. For readers of The Verge, it costs less than usual on PC thanks to our exclusive deal with Fanatical. The base game is just $44.99 (usually $59.99, you’ll see the discount at checkout,) and the deluxe edition is $52.49 (usually $69.99.)

Best Buy is offering a free $76 gift card and Vault Boy keychain with purchase of the Xbox One X bundle that includes Fallout 76. It’s not the best deal that we’ve seen, but this bundle comes with a free game, and the gift card included is more than enough for a new title, like RE2, or the upcoming Anthem.

Speaking of Anthem, Walmart is offering a nice preorder incentive in the form of a free $10 gift card when you purchase the game for Xbox One or PS4. Here are our latest impressions of the BioWare title, which releases on February 22nd.

Misc.

Amazon’s updated Alexa voice remote that can switch on your TV or soundbar, and control the volume is now $14.99. This is half off its original $29.99 price, and the remote is compatible with nearly all Fire TV products. It’s a smart upgrade if you’re looking for a remote that can control your home theater setup, or if you just need a replacement.

The Google Home Hub is back down to $99 — its lowest price that matches what we saw during Black Friday. If you’re looking for one of the best smart displays (its lack of a camera will either be a big positive or a big negative for you,) Walmart, Best Buy, and Target have you covered.