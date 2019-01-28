Save $150 on the latest MacBook Air at Google Express

The latest MacBook Air, which was introduced in late 2018, is $150 off over at Google Express via hhgregg with the promo code APPLEMAC15. Once the code is applied at checkout, the price drops to $1,004, which is the lowest price that we’ve seen for this model. If you have your eye on a different model of MacBook Air, this offer code will work on a few different models, too, though the selections are beginning to dry up.

If you’re looking for the best value, we suggest checking out the more expensive configuration for $1,190. (It has the same processor and RAM combo, but with a 256GB SSD.) Doubling the storage for just a bit more than the base model costs is a smart move.

The sole iPad that’s looped into the promotion is the latest generation with 32GB of storage, and the 15 percent discount takes it down to $263. This isn’t a bad deal, but it’s not the best we’ve seen. So if you’re in a position to wait, we recommend doing so.