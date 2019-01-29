All Xbox One bundles are $50 off at the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, and other retailers

All Xbox One bundles are $50 off at the Microsoft Store, Best Buy, Walmart, and elsewhere. This includes the new Xbox One X bundle that bundles the upcoming title Metro: Exodus and its prequels, Metro: Last Light and Metro 2033. Most of the bundles, whether you’re shopping for an Xbox One X or Xbox One S, come with a different game, ranging from Fallout 76, Battlefield V, Forza Horizon 4, and others.

Depending on the bundle, there might be some other inclusions. All of the available options (excluding the Metro bundle) at the Microsoft Store include a digital copy of Gears of War 4, though one of the Xbox One S offerings comes with a three-month trial of both Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold in lieu of another game.

The savings are generally good no matter where you shop, but the best value currently resides at Best Buy where the Xbox One X with Fallout 76 is $50 off, and it comes with a free $76 gift card and Vault Boy keychain.