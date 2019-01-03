The best gifts to buy with your holiday gift cards

A gift card is a good gift to give or receive because you can use it on anything. Some might know exactly what to buy with it, or maybe they’ll stow it away for later use. If you don’t know what you’ll use it for, or if you just want to spend it now on something cool, we’d like to direct you to a few popular products from The Verge’s Holiday Gift Guide that cover a range of prices. Most of the products below are available on Amazon, though a few can be found at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and others.

Gifts under $20

Dongle Dangler Dongles are a necessary evil if you’re keen on using wired headphones with the latest smartphones, so you’d better keep a close watch on yours. If there’s been a more clever (and cheeky) way to secure your dongle than the Dongle Dangler, we haven’t seen it. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / ~$7 Buy

Lamicall S1 Stand Fit for your smartphone, tablet, or Nintendo Switch, this simple stand puts your devices at eye level and allows for wired charging without having to lay them down flat. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / ~$10 Buy

Gifts under $50

RavPower Fast Charge wireless charging pad If your phone (recent Samsung Galaxy phones, iPhones, LG phones, and the Google Pixel 3, among others) supports it, wireless charging is way easier than plugging in a cable. While this method of charging doesn’t yet offer the fast speeds that wired charging does, RavPower’s wireless charging pad comes closest. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / $30 Buy

Amazon Echo Dot The latest-generation Echo Dot speaker has improved sound quality over the second generation, generally looks better, and is currently available at a discount at retailers like Best Buy and Amazon. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Best Buy, Amazon / $30 Buy

Dead Cells One of the best games of 2018 is this sidescroller that will test your patience and your reaction time. Each session in Dead Cells earns you currency that you can use to upgrade your gear, making new ventures through its procedurally generated world more fun and rewarding. It’s also available at Amazon. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Walmart, Amazon / $25 Buy

Gifts under / over $100

Status Audio CB-1 You don’t need to pay a lot to get a decent set of headphones. These over-ear headphones from Status Audio offer good sound quality and noise isolation that will keep the music in and tune out the world around you. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / $79 Buy

Satechi multi-port USB-C adapter If you own a newer Chromebook, MacBook Pro, or Windows laptop, there’s a good chance that it might have a USB-C port. First off, welcome to dongle life. Second, get the most out of this versatile port with a hub that lets you connect a bunch of devices to it. Satechi’s is the best one you can buy right now. link copy 2 Created with Sketch. Amazon / $79 Buy