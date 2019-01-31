Logitech PC accessories are deeply discounted today on Amazon

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

PC accessories, like mice, keyboards, and headsets, can be pricey investments, but several options from Logitech are discounted today on Amazon. Many are from Logitech’s G series of gaming accessories, though the selection includes gear that’s more subdued in design as well.

The Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse is excellent if you’re on a budget. It has rubberized sides that allow for a steady grip, optional weights for better control, a slick design, and it can even charge wirelessly with the right mouse pad. You can find it for $66.32 today instead of its usual price of $99.99.

The Logitech MX Master wireless mouse is a solid option if ergonomics are important to you. According to Logitech, you’ll get about 40 days of use per charge, and you can use this mouse on practically any surface. Probably the best feature for this one is that its scroll wheel can spin freely to fluidly shift down the page or race to the bottom of a huge document. It’s just $49.99 instead of $99.99 today.

If you’re looking for a gaming headset that delivers 7.1 surround sound, broad compatibility with consoles, PC, and mobile, and don’t want to spend too much, the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum wired headset is $59.99 today instead of $149.99. Opting for wireless is a good deal, too, at $99.99 instead of $199.99.

There’s a bunch of other Logitech gear discounted today as well. Here are a few of the standout deals: