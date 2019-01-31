Sony’s 1000XM3 headphones are $50 off at Rakuten

Sony’s 1000XM3 are the best wireless noise-canceling headphones you can get, and today they’re discounted to $290 at Rakuten with the offer code PRO50. These headphones rarely wiggle down from their usual $350 price, and Rakuten already offers them at about $10 lower than other retailers, so an extra $50 discount on top of that is a great opportunity to save. This deal expires at 11:59 PM on February 3rd, or once stock runs through.

In addition to leading noise-cancellation performance and wireless sound quality, the 1000XM3 include a few other niceties that put them above the rest. They articulate at the ear cups to easily fit into an included hard case, charge via USB-C, and let you customize the sound stage through a companion app.

Given that it’s very cold across much of the US right now, it’s worth mentioning that these headphones behave erratically in cold temperatures. Both Verge editor Chris Welch and myself, as well as many others online, have experienced strange behavior that seems to happen when wind gets picked up by touch controls on the ear cups. Sometimes, the headphones mute, and I’ve had them skip songs or summon the Google Assistant at random, too. This seems to be this model’s one key downfall, but if you don’t spend much time outside, there’s no reason to hesitate.