Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is $20 for PC and today’s other deals

The best deals we’ve seen today

By Cameron Faulkner
Image: Activision
Today’s best deals include a $50 discount on the excellent Sony 1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. Normally $339.99 at Rakuten ($349.99 everywhere else), these are rare savings that don’t pop up often. If you’re in the market for PC accessories, like mice, keyboards, and headsets, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s markdown on several Logitech products.

Below, you’ll find a few other deals that we think are worth your attention:

