Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is $20 for PC and today’s other deals

Today’s best deals include a $50 discount on the excellent Sony 1000XM3 wireless, noise-canceling headphones. Normally $339.99 at Rakuten ($349.99 everywhere else), these are rare savings that don’t pop up often. If you’re in the market for PC accessories, like mice, keyboards, and headsets, you’ll want to check out Amazon’s markdown on several Logitech products.
Below, you’ll find a few other deals that we think are worth your attention:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 for PC (digital copy) is $19.99 at Newegg (usually $59.99)
- Resident Evil 2 for PC (digital copy) is $45 at Fanatical (usually $59.99)
- Resident Evil 2 Deluxe Edition for PC (digital copy) is $52.49 at Fanatical (usually $69.99)
- The iPhone SE starts at $249 at Apple (usually $349)
- SanDisk 400GB microSD card is $82.38 at Newegg (usually around $100, its lowest price is $79.99)
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is $39.99 at Amazon (usually $49.99, comes with new Alexa voice remote)
- Instant Pot Duo Plus 60 6-quart pressure cooker is $79.99 at Amazon (usually $129.99)
- Save at least $50 on Xbox One S/X bundles at Walmart, the Microsoft Store, and other retailers
