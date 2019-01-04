Save 15 percent on all tech with Rakuten’s weekend sale

You might not shop on Rakuten often, but as of late, the online retailer has become a good place to find deals that you can’t get anywhere else. Similar to eBay, Rakuten hosts site-wide sales that knock off a percentage from your cart’s total, and it’s offering a deal right now that takes 15 percent off of any purchase made before January 7th expires. To reap the savings, enter the offer code SAVE15 at checkout, and you’ll see up to $60 removed from your total.

Rakuten offers pretty much anything within (and outside of) the realm of tech that you’re probably after. The latest generation of Apple’s iPad, which saw prices as low as $229 around Black Friday, can be had for about $237 at checkout with the code applied. The PlayStation VR bundle that includes Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss is $208 — just a handful of dollars over its $199 low that we saw at the end of last year.

Here are a few more ideas to get you started, but there’s little that’s not roped into this offer. (It excludes Rakuten Kobo e-readers and gift cards.) Just remember: the most you can have taken off of the final cost is $60.