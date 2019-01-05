Discounted Nintendo Switch games and a Rakuten site-wide sale are this week’s best deals

Welcome to Good Deals, a Verge-approved roundup of the best tech deals, in partnership with Vox Media's commerce team.

Things have slowed down considerably since Black Friday and the winter holidays, but there are already a few good deals popping back up — especially for anyone who just picked up a Nintendo Switch. We’ve got a few suggestions on what to spend your holiday gift cards on and a sweet site-wide sale from Rakuten.

Let’s dig in.

A few must-have Nintendo Switch games are almost $20 off at GameStop, Target, and Best Buy until January 10th. You won’t find Super Mario Odyssey or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild here, but there are plenty of essentials to get your game collection off the ground.

Until January 7th, you can save 15 percent on any purchase made on Rakuten’s online storefront. Just make sure to enter the offer code SAVE15 at checkout. You can get up to $60 off of your purchase.

Here are a few ideas for inspiration:

Apple iPad (latest generation), which saw prices as low as $229 around Black Friday, can be had for about $237 at checkout with the code.

The PlayStation VR bundle that includes Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss is $208 — just a handful of dollars over its $199 low that we saw at the end of last year.

Nintendo Switch is $272 (regularly priced at $299, but Rakuten inflates it to $319)

Lenovo Smart Display (10.1-inch) is $153 (regularly priced at $199, but it’s currently starting at $179 on Rakuten)

Alienware 15 (with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Intel Core i7 8750H, 256GB SSD and 1 TB spinning drive, 16GB RAM) is $1,339 (usually $1,399, includes double the storage of Alienware’s standard model at this price)

Did you receive some gift cards over the holiday? Whether they are for use at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, or Walmart, we picked out a few gifts from The Verge’s Holiday Gift Guide that we think will make your 2019 a little better.