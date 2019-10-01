Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now comes with six months of Spotify Premium

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Microsoft has started a special promo for new subscribers to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, its all-in-one service that combines Xbox Live Gold and Game Pass for both console and PC. If you sign up, you’ll get six months of Spotify Premium ad-free music streaming as a complementary bonus along with the subscription.

Microsoft has been pretty tight with Spotify in recent years, replacing its own defunct Groove Music app with Spotify as the default music player on Windows 10. For Xbox One players, the Spotify app lets you listen to music in the background of your games, so it’s a good fit on console as well.

There are a few catches to keep in mind before you leap at this deal. It’s only available for new Game Pass subscribers, not current or lapsing members. And, to be eligible for the free six-month Spotify Premium trial, Spotify’s legal terms for the promotion say that, unfortunately, you can’t take part if you’ve ever subscribed to Spotify’s Premium service, or have used a free trial before.

If you’re part of the subset of people still eligible to take advantage of this promotion, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is a fantastic value that’s made even better with some free Spotify. It normally costs $14.99 per month, but you can pay $1 for a month, or $2 for two months. Microsoft says that you’ll receive a code to redeem your Spotify Premium trial no more than 10 days after you begin your subscription.