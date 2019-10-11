Save $50 on the Google Pixel 3A, Beats Powerbeats Pro, and more

The Google Pixel 3A is already a great value for $399, but it’s currently $50 less than usual at a bunch of retailers. Google’s Pixel lineup isn’t the easiest to suss out if you’re unfamiliar, and it’s about to get a little more complicated next week when the Pixel 4 is announced.
The Pixel 3A is the more budget-friendly version of the flagship Pixel 3. Same goes for the Pixel 3A XL, but it has a bigger battery and screen. It, too, is $50 off of its normal price. For the things it lacks from the more expensive variant, like the high-end build materials, the Snapdragon 845, and the wide-angle selfie cam, it retains most of its key selling points: the camera performance, an OLED screen, Android 10 support, and compatibility with all US carriers.
- The Pixel 3A is $349 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo
- The larger Pixel 3A XL is $429 (also $50 off of its usual cost) at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo
The Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) is $189 at Walmart. This is just a small $10 discount, but it’s a deal that’s not available at other retailers. Apple recently released watchOS 6, and you’ll be able to update this model to the latest software.
eBay is hosting a sale today on games, gaming accessories, and other tech. There’s, frankly, too much to list here, but below you’ll find a few of the highlights. You can check out all of the offerings over at its landing page.
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening for Nintendo Switch is $47.99 ($12 off of its usual price)
- PlayStation Plus (1-year subscription, physical card) is $39.99 ($20 off)
- Xbox Live Gold (1-year membership, physical card, can be converted into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) is $49.99 ($10 off)
- HP Omen 15 gaming laptop (9th Gen Intel Core i5, 12GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 1650, 1TB HDD, 128GB SSD) is $799 (usually $1,095.99)
- Crystal color variant of the DualShock 4 for use with PS4, PC, iOS 13, and Android 10 is $38.99 ($21 off)
A callback to yesterday’s best deals
Amazon’s deal on the excellent Beats Powerbeats Pro truly wireless headphones just keeps on going. It started earlier this week, and to my surprise, it’s still available. We’ve seen $50 off sales like these before, but this one sticks out because you can save on every color that’s available (black, ivory, moss, navy).
If you’re looking for a set of truly wireless earbuds that you can rely on for good sound, comfort, and long-lasting battery life, this model is your next.
