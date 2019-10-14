Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 graphics cards are cheaper than ever at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

A few of Nvidia’s powerful, ray tracing-enabled desktop graphics cards are far cheaper than usual today at Best Buy. Nvidia’s Founders Edition variations of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 are significantly discounted, resulting in prices that, while still fairly expensive, are a bit easier to swallow.

The RTX 2080 is available at $599.99, a $200 discount from its usual cost. It comes with a download code for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which you can redeem when the game launches on October 25th, 2019.

The RTX 2070 costs just $449.99, down from $599.99. It, too, comes with a code for CoD: Modern Warfare. Admittedly, it’s not tough to find other RTX 2070 models for around $500, or even slightly below, but this is a good deal.

For context on Best Buy’s prices, similar graphics cards made by other OEMs usually cost only a little more than this, and their cards often come equipped with more fans and sometimes slightly higher clock speeds. Going that route might be best if you really want the most power and efficiency. If you’re a purist, though, it’s tough to beat the industrial design on Nvidia’s Founders Edition cards.

Something else worth noting is that Nvidia’s “Super” variants of the RTX 2080 and RTX 2070 are more powerful (if only by a little bit) than the regular RTX models, and are only slightly more costly in some cases. It’s tough to find Founders Editions of either “Super” variant, but an affordable alternative is Zotac’s RTX 2070 Super card for only $499.99.

If you’re looking for a deal on an Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm, GPS) is $329.97 at Amazon, $50 less than usual. Currently, the only case finish and band combo to go for this price is the silver aluminum casing with a white sport band.

If you’re torn between this and the Apple Watch Series 5, a $90 difference stands between the two watches. As far as what you’ll get with the more recent model, its always-on display is the Series 5’s big feature. The Verge’s Dieter Bohn praised the feature in the review, not just for its utility, but also because Apple found a way to keep the display from quickly draining the battery. Otherwise, the Series 4 boasts many of the same tricks, including fall detection, EKG, and a refined design.

Target is offering 25 percent off of select video games if you opt for same-day pickup at your local store. Recent titles like Borderlands 3, Control, and FIFA 20 make the cut. There are hundreds of games looped into the deal, so if you have a few on your wishlist, check out Target’s landing page for the promotion.

I’m becoming convinced that $199.95 might be the regular price for the Beats Powerbeats Pro. These truly excellent wireless headphones started out at $249, but have been $50 off the regular price for over a week at Amazon. Each color (moss, navy, black, ivory) is available at the discount price.

The Beats Powerbeats Pro are our top pick for truly wireless headphones. Compared to the second-generation Apple AirPods, Sony’s WF-1000XM3, and other models, the Powerbeats Pro stand out, providing better comfort, longer battery life, and richer sound.