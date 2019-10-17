Save on fast-charging USB-C wall adapters, Google Pixel 4 preorders, and more

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

A few fast-charging USB-C wall adapters are more affordable than usual today at Amazon. We’ve featured RavPower’s space-conscious 45W GaN USB-C charger in our deals coverage many times, and today’s price is the cheapest yet. After you clip the coupon on the product page and follow up with the offer code TVPC104RK at checkout, you can get it for just $24.99.

If you need slightly more juice for your laptop, Anker’s 60W GaN USB-C wall adapter is $29.99 after you clip the coupon over at Amazon. This is a fantastic deal as well, though this model sticks out much farther from the outlet compared to RavPower’s charger (shown in the picture above), which is only about a half an inch thick. If space isn’t an issue, you can’t go wrong with either at these prices. Pick the one that fits your lifestyle, and inside of your travel bag, the best

You might be set in terms of USB-C cables to use with a wall adapter, but in case you’re not, Aukey’s USB-C to Lightning cable is $11.99 after you clip the $2 coupon at Amazon. This cable, paired with one of the above chargers, will allow fast charging on any iPhone, including the iPhone 8 and newer.

Misfit is hosting a birthday sale on its site, and almost everything is 30 percent off with the offer code BDAYSALE used at checkout. This sale includes new wearables like the Misfit Vapor X Wear OS smartwatch that’s shown above. There’s plenty to check out beyond smartwatches. Misfit also makes more simplified hybrid smartwatches (a mix of analog and smartwatch tech) that generally cost less and look more like a regular watch.

In case you missed it, the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available for preorder. Both phones start shipping on Thursday, October 24th, and The Verge’s Barbara Krasnoff has pulled together all of the best preorder deals from retailers and carriers alike. The good news is that most preorders include some sort of gift card.

Related How to trade in your old Pixel phone

Remedy’s excellent game Control is cheaper than usual at Amazon for the Xbox One and PS4. Its current sale price is $44.99, but you can clip a coupon at its product page to take an additional $11.25 off, making the final price a much more reasonable $33.74 (before tax).

According to my colleague Andrew Webster, who reviewed the title, it’s an “excellent supernatural thriller with hints of Metroid.” And if that isn’t enough to get you to play it, a new photo mode and free DLC are coming soon.