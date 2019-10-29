Walmart’s early Black Friday deals have begun — here are the ones you need to know about

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

If you’re already looking for Black Friday 2019 deals, Walmart is among the first of the major retailers to serve them up. It’s hard to consider them as true Black Friday deals since they’re launching in late October. Nevertheless, the deals are good, and they are likely a strong sign of what other sale prices are expected in the next few weeks.

As for what’s discounted right now, we’re seeing the best prices yet on the Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + LTE, 38mm), the Xbox One S gaming console, the sixth-generation iPad, and a lot more. We’ll be updating this post as new Walmart deals arrive from now until Black Friday, which kicks off on Friday, November 29th.

The best Black Friday deals from Walmart so far

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + LTE, 38mm) is $229 right now. This matches the current price at Amazon, though Walmart’s deal on the Watch (pictured above) includes a free Motile 5,200mAh power bank that can wirelessly charge the smartwatch.

For context, the Series 3 that comes without cellular capability is priced at $199, so the extra $30 (plus a monthly charge from your carrier) is a small price to pay for the freedom to be able to leave your iPhone at home without missing out on messages and calls.

Related How to enable LTE cellular service on your Apple Watch

The newer Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS + LTE (44mm) connectivity costs $429 at Walmart. That’s a big $200 price jump over the Series 3 listed above, but it might be worth it for several reasons: it’s bigger, it’s faster version with fall detection and EKG support, and it has Apple’s newer design (similar to this year’s Series 5 model).

Microsoft’s Xbox One S with 1TB of storage costs $249 and includes a copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare with purchase. Walmart lets you pick between a few different console bundles, each containing a different free game (like NBA 2K20, Gears of War 5, or Battlefield V) in addition to a free copy of COD.

You should know about an Xbox One S offer going on at Sam’s Club during its one-day sale event taking place on Saturday, November 9th. The same console comes with a second controller (but no game) for $199, though you’ll need a Sam’s Club membership.

Apple’s sixth-generation iPad with 128GB of internal storage is $299 right now. That’s around $30 cheaper than we’ve seen the price drop in the past, even during Black Friday last year. Compared to the latest seventh-generation iPad, this discounted model has a smaller screen (9.7 inches versus 10.2 inches), and it lacks a Smart Connector for use with Apple’s Smart Keyboard. However, it contains the same A10 Fusion processor and also supports the Apple Pencil. And at $100 less, you won’t have to sacrifice storage to get a good deal on an iPad.