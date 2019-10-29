LG’s G8X ThinQ is coming to AT&T on November 1st

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

The LG G8X ThinQ, LG’s new phone that can snap into a case that gives it a second screen, will be available in stores starting on November 1st, AT&T announced. Sprint also shared that it will support the G8X on its network, though the carrier won’t launch it until November 8th, a week later than AT&T.

This phone costs $699 unlocked if you don’t want to be tied down to a carrier, and for a limited time, it comes bundled with the second display-touting case. But if you want to pay far less upfront, and are planning on opening a new line on either AT&T or Sprint, getting the dual-screened LG G8X ThinQ is incredibly affordable compared to other high-end phones that it competes with: it costs as little as $270 following an 18-month loan through Sprint.

AT&T says that the phone and its second display accessory will be free for people who open a new line. Few things are truly free at carriers from the get-go, and this phone will only be “free” after billing credits in the amount of $26 per month have been paid back to you on your bill over a 30-month period.

If you’re on Sprint, you’ll be able to preorder the phone starting this Friday, November 1st, and you’ll get it a week later on November 8th. It will cost you $15 per month on a Sprint Flex lease, an 18-month loan period, totaling just $270. This price works for people who are upgrading (unlike AT&T) or those who open up a new line. And if you get the second screen accessory, Sprint says that you can get reimbursed via a mail-in rebate from LG, so you should get your money back pretty fast.