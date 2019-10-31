Here are the best deals from Sam’s Club’s upcoming one-day sale

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Sam’s Club, like every other major retailer, will be taking part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019. But unlike most others (except for Walmart), Sam’s Club is gearing up to unleash some seasonal deals very soon. It’ll host a day-long sale on Saturday, November 9th, and you’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to take part in the savings. The deals will start online at 12AM ET on November 9th or 7AM ET at your local Sam’s Club store.

The retailer has shared a preview of what to expect from the one-day sales event, and from that list, we’ve chosen the essential products that you might be searching for over the holidays. It’s possible that we’ll see better deals as we get closer to Black Friday, which kicks off on Friday, November 29th. But for now, this is what’s available.

We’ll update this post with any noteworthy Black Friday deals from Sam’s Club that we stumble upon. Also, if there’s a markedly better deal happening at a different retailer, we’ll be sure to point you in the right direction.

The best Black Friday deals at Sam’s Club so far

Vizio’s 65-inch P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR TV (pictured above) will be $979 during this one-day event, a 30 percent price drop. I’m hopeful to see this deal pop up at other retailers because it’s the best price we’ve seen yet for this high-end model. But if you have a Sam’s Club membership, you’ll get the first crack at this deal.

If you’re shopping for a TV, this one will be of interest if excellent picture quality (enabled by its Quantum Dot LED tech that rivals OLED at a cheaper cost) and Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support are must-have features for you. This TV is also very bright: it can reach a maximum of 3000 nits, and it has 384 local dimming zones. (The more of these your TV has, the better; they make for a more realistically lit scene.)

Other Vizio-branded 4K TVs will be discounted at Sam’s Club, including models from its M- and V-Series, which are more value-focused options compared to the flagship P-Series listed above. Across the board, they have fewer dimming zones and aren’t as bright. But if neither of those things matters all that much to you, they will probably be exactly what you’re looking for. And with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support, even these cheaper models stand above other options if you’re looking for connectivity with the Apple ecosystem. You can read more about the differences between Vizio’s 2019 models right here.

LG’s 75-inch 4K HDR TV (model 6970) will be $749, which is more than 20 percent off from its regular price. What’s better than this low price on a big TV is that this purchase includes a $70 Sam’s Club gift card. Generally, it’s tough to find a 75-inch 4K HDR TV under $1,000 (at least, one you should be looking to buy), and if you’re on the hunt, this could be the deal of the season for you.

The HP Pavilion x360 laptop (15.6-inch display, Intel Core i5-8256U CPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD) will be just $499 on Saturday, November 9th. It usually costs $899, and at nearly half-off, this is a great price for a 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop with specs suitable for office work, casual browsing, and some very light gaming.

Sam’s Club will host a $100 discount on an appealing Xbox One S bundle that includes an extra first-party wireless controller. Normally $299, it will cost $199. The best Xbox One S deal from Black Friday 2018 was the console bundle that included Minecraft as a bonus toss-in item, so this is a much better value if you have two gamers in the house or you just want a second controller to use on your PC, iOS 13, or Android 10 device. (Both operating systems recently gained native support for the controller.)

Netgear’s Nighthawk X6 wireless router with AC3000 support will be $129.88 at Sam’s Club. This is a flat $50 discount, and with its array of six antennas, this model seems well-suited for pushing a fast, reliable Wi-Fi signal throughout your home, whether you’re gaming, streaming 4K video, or doing any other bandwidth-intensive activities.