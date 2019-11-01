iRobot’s high-end Roomba i7 and i7+ vacuums are up to $200 off for Verge readers

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Robot vacuums were made to make your life easier, and iRobot’s Roomba i7 and i7+ are some of the most helpful models. Both are powerful, they can map your entire home to clean every spot, and you can control them with your voice. The i7+ stands out by being able to empty its bin automatically into its included base, which is a game-changer if you’re used to changing out your robot vacuum’s waste yourself.

If you’ve been considering these vacuums or could see yourself benefiting from having one, Wellbots is offering an exclusive discount right now for readers of The Verge. These vacuums rarely see a big drop in price, but you can save up to $200 (with free shipping) on one of these Roomba models ahead of Black Friday 2019.

The Roomba i7 is $599 (usually $699) at Wellbots with the offer code THEVERGE100 used at checkout. As previously stated, this less-expensive model is just as powerful as the i7+, but it ships without a trash depository. You’ll need to clean it yourself frequently (less so if you don’t have pets). But considering that it’s doing all the hard work of vacuuming, that’s not too much of a chore.

If you want iRobot’s flagship robot vacuum, the i7+, you can get $200 off of its usual $999 price with the offer code THEVERGEVAC at checkout over at Wellbots. In The Verge review, my colleague Dan Seifert called this “the Cadillac of robot vacuums.” iRobot puts a hefty premium on the bin-emptying base, but if you’d rather set-and-forget the vacuum, leaving the base to accumulate debris for weeks without any intervention, this is the model for you.