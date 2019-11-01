You can get a new Apple TV 4K for $90 right now

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Good Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be. Vox Media has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our ethics policy .

Black Friday is still a few weeks away, but AT&T has dropped a bombshell of a deal today on the Apple TV 4K (32GB). Usually $179, you can get one of these set-top boxes for just $90 right now.

This deal is well-timed, as the Apple TV Plus streaming service launched today, and you’ll get a complimentary one-year subscription to it with this purchase. But there are other reasons why you might want to invest in Apple’s streaming device. You can play Apple Arcade titles, like Sayonara Wild Hearts and What The Golf to name a few, on your TV. And with the latest free update to tvOS 13, the Apple TV is compatible with the Xbox wireless controller and DualShock 4. Also, Disney+ will be launching in a few weeks, and the Apple TV is one of the places that you’ll be able to watch an endless amount of Disney content.

I don’t expect this deal to stick around for too long. So if you, or someone who you know, has been looking for some big savings on the Apple TV 4K, you may want to pick up one of these from AT&T’s sale.