Google Fi is offering the Pixel 3A for just $299

Google’s Pixel 3A is a pretty good mid-range phone with a great camera. It normally starts at $399, but there are a couple deals right now to get the unlocked phone for up to 25 percent off — though you’ll have to activate the phone to get the discount.

If you buy the Pixel 3A or Pixel 3A XL through Google Fi, the Pixel 3A is discounted to $299, while the Pixel 3A XL is discounted from $479 to $359. The discount will already be applied when you check out, but if you don’t activate the phone within 30 days of getting your shipment confirmation email, Google says you’ll be charged for the difference between the discount and the full price.

In its terms for the deal, Google says the offer is valid “while supplies last or while the promotion is live and available on the fi.google.com site.” And if you’re an existing Google Fi customer, you’re still eligible for the lower prices.

You can also get a discount on an unlocked Pixel 3A and 3A XL at Best Buy, though the discount varies depending on which carrier you activate it with. The Pixel 3A costs $299.99 on Sprint, and $349.99 on AT&T and Verizon. The Pixel 3A XL costs $379.99 on Sprint, and $429.99 on AT&T and Verizon.

Google just released the Pixel 4, and it has a dual-camera system, a 90 Hz display, face unlock tech, and even a radar to sense motion — but it starts at a much higher $799. If you don’t need all those extra features, then the Pixel 3A could be a good option for you, especially at 25 percent off.